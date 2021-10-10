Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.20 Million

Equities analysts expect that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will announce $25.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kamada’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.80 million. Kamada reported sales of $35.33 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year sales of $99.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.90 million to $102.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $83.42 million, with estimates ranging from $81.35 million to $85.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Kamada had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.69 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMDA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Kamada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Kamada stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. Kamada has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.73.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Kamada in the second quarter valued at $73,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kamada in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kamada by 20.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kamada in the second quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kamada in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

