JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 997,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 58.66% of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF worth $49,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 32,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000.

JPMB stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.59. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.92 and a fifty-two week high of $51.79.

