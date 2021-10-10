JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,566 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $42,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $294.30 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $218.28 and a twelve month high of $309.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.49.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

