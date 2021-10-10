JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 43,297 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 564,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,297 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $48,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 141.3% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 244.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $83.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $96.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.22.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $1,269,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at $680,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.