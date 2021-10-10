JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “SEK 235” Price Target for Volvo (STO:VOLV.B)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 235 target price on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 235 target price on shares of Volvo in a report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 270 target price on shares of Volvo in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 240 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 242 target price on shares of Volvo in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a SEK 175 target price on shares of Volvo in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volvo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of SEK 235.78.

Volvo has a fifty-two week low of SEK 123.40 and a fifty-two week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

