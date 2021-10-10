JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $40.78 Million Stock Position in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,480,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502,550 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Translate Bio were worth $40,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Translate Bio during the second quarter worth $661,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Translate Bio by 51.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 99,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after buying an additional 33,866 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Translate Bio during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Translate Bio by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Translate Bio by 24.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after buying an additional 46,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Translate Bio news, COO Paul D. Burgess sold 71,833 shares of Translate Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $2,729,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Owen Hughes sold 29,860 shares of Translate Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,134,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 604,924 shares of company stock worth $22,987,112. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TBIO stock opened at $37.36 on Friday. Translate Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.29.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.44. Translate Bio had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $72.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.23 million. Research analysts predict that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TBIO. Roth Capital cut their target price on Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair downgraded Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

