Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.640-$2.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.860-$0.880 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JCI. Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. HSBC raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.31.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $69.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $76.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

