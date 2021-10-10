Jeffrey B. Hackman Sells 3,500 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,500 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $229,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.64. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $33.98 and a one year high of $68.26.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $403.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.31 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kforce by 21.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 28,621 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 88,025.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 14,084 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 8.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 70,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 97,616.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 33.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

