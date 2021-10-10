Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Scor Se’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SCRYY)

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Scor in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scor’s FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 4.27%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Scor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Monday, September 20th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Scor stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 10.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.43. Scor has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $3.62.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

