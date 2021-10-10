Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Apollo Global Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on APO. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

Shares of APO opened at $65.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $65.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.46 and a 200-day moving average of $57.53.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Joshua Harris sold 78,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $4,989,921.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,593,979 shares of company stock valued at $154,283,743. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 306.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 366.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.