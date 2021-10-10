JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) PT Set at €25.00 by Barclays

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) received a €25.00 ($29.41) price target from stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €22.04 ($25.93).

JCDecaux stock opened at €22.04 ($25.93) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €22.73 and its 200 day moving average is €23.04. JCDecaux has a one year low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a one year high of €36.90 ($43.41).

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

