Jackson Square Partners LLC Lowers Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lessened its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,932,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516,326 shares during the quarter. Datadog makes up about 1.7% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 0.95% of Datadog worth $305,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,553 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 311.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154,019 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,755,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,071,000 after purchasing an additional 305,119 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,510 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,474,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,903,000 after purchasing an additional 42,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 90,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $10,445,798.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,809 shares in the company, valued at $38,695,986.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 1,600 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,267,991 shares of company stock worth $305,253,440 over the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DDOG stock opened at $140.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -825.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.39. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $150.67.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist raised their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.38.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

