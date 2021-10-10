Jackson Square Partners LLC Has $70.55 Million Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lowered its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 43,655 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of DexCom worth $70,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 2.6% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in DexCom by 58.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 31.3% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.8% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $529.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.78, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $579.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $532.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.30.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.18, for a total transaction of $487,902.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,766 shares of company stock valued at $22,883,487. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.13.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.