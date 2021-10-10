Jackson Square Partners LLC Buys 293,514 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 24.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,479,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,514 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $245,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the first quarter valued at $207,000.

Get Nevro alerts:

NVRO opened at $114.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 6.37. Nevro Corp. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $188.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair downgraded Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut Nevro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.17.

In other Nevro news, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nevro Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.