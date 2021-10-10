Itau BBA Securities Lowers América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) to Market Perform

Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Itau BBA Securities currently has $19.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded América Móvil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Get América Móvil alerts:

NYSE:AMX opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. América Móvil has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $19.79.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in América Móvil by 158.0% during the first quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 97,805 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in América Móvil by 1,193.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,739,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,588 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in América Móvil by 1.4% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 117,866 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in América Móvil by 2.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 17,221,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $233,868,000 after purchasing an additional 467,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in América Móvil by 28.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

América Móvil Company Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.