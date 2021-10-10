iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) by 50.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iSun were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in iSun in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iSun in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iSun in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

ISUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on iSun from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet cut iSun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iSun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of ISUN opened at $8.38 on Friday. iSun, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $32.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.16 million, a PE ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. iSun had a negative net margin of 12.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $4.35 million during the quarter.

iSun Company Profile

iSun, Inc operates as a blank check company. It engages in the provision of solar engineering, procurement and construction services to the companies in the country. The company was founded on October 8, 2014 and is headquartered Williston, VT.

