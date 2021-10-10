iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,248,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,415,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,044,000 after buying an additional 91,288 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,728,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,910,000 after buying an additional 1,629,548 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,464,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,155,000 after buying an additional 689,952 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,370,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,861,000 after buying an additional 376,534 shares during the period.

GOVT stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.57.

