iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 373,385 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $221.58 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $151.39 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.01.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

