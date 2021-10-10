iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $103.96 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $76.89 and a 1-year high of $109.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

