iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Dan L Duncan Foundation’s Largest Position

Dan L Duncan Foundation grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 58.3% of Dan L Duncan Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Dan L Duncan Foundation’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $61,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.30 and a 200 day moving average of $75.56. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.