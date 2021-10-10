IRISnet (IRIS) Price Down 0.7% This Week

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IRISnet has a total market cap of $124.19 million and approximately $17.06 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IRISnet has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00065419 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.43 or 0.00134875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00087204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,037.32 or 0.99729469 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,568.83 or 0.06466839 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003280 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,041,857,012 coins and its circulating supply is 1,121,198,201 coins. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

