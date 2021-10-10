iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a digital healthcare company. It focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias primarily in the United States. The company offers ZIO Service, a platform which provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.92.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.10. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.95 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,318,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 26,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 10,822 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after buying an additional 105,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

