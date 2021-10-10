IP Group (LON:IPO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $125.93

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 125.93 ($1.65) and traded as high as GBX 129 ($1.69). IP Group shares last traded at GBX 126.40 ($1.65), with a volume of 3,671,244 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 133.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 125.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 12.74 and a quick ratio of 12.74.

Get IP Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. IP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.04%.

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.