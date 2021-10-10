Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 7,317 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 116% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,384 call options.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $42,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 28.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $396,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,615,861 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $208,599,000 after acquiring an additional 153,314 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 19.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,432,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $197,995,000 after acquiring an additional 558,934 shares in the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 3.6% in the second quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 3,055,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $176,255,000 after acquiring an additional 105,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 27.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 928,303 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,551,000 after acquiring an additional 199,908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

CPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist increased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.45.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $57.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $60.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 3.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.91.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.48 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.