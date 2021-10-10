Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD) Shares Down 0.7%

Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (NYSEARCA:GBLD) shares dropped 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.39 and last traded at $23.44. Approximately 1,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBLD. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $502,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000.

