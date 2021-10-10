Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intrusion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.24). Intrusion reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.43). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 203.31% and a negative return on equity of 141.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright cut Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ:INTZ opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.26. The company has a market cap of $65.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.97. Intrusion has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $29.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTZ. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 75.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,047 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,392,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intrusion by 965.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 78,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

About Intrusion

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

