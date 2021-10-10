Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.31

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.31 and traded as low as $22.66. Intertape Polymer Group shares last traded at $22.67, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average is $23.31.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The company had revenue of $376.69 million during the quarter.

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

