International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. International Paper has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.07.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous dividend of $0.35. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.21%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IP. Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.91.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 128 shares of company stock valued at $7,473 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.