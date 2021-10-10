Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,759,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,333 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Inter Parfums worth $198,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.15 and a 12 month high of $80.35.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.64%.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.