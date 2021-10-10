Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Shares Purchased by AWM Investment Company Inc.

AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc.’s holdings in Intellicheck were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IDN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the first quarter worth $84,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Intellicheck by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IDN. DA Davidson began coverage on Intellicheck in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Shares of IDN stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.54 million, a P/E ratio of -280.33 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.34. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $15.45.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $4.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Intellicheck Profile

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

