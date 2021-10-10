Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.330-$-0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $241 million-$245 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $238.07 million.Intapp also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.060 EPS.

Shares of INTA stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a PE ratio of -20.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.98. Intapp has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $40.91.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.29. As a group, research analysts expect that Intapp will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on INTA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intapp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intapp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.