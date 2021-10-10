Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Sells 1,223 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.38, for a total transaction of $382,040.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.75, for a total transaction of $1,031,193.75.

On Thursday, August 19th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,424 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total transaction of $1,144,472.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,506 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,201.38.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.79, for a total transaction of $1,189,347.75.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $320.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.82 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.09. The firm has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of -71.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

