Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Sells $11,975,269.60 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total value of $11,975,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $12,696,810.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 20,330 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $6,099,000.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 37,024 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.74, for a total value of $10,060,901.76.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 37,024 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $10,181,600.00.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $313.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $299.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.14. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The stock has a market cap of $94.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.79.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 61.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,564,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,690,000 after purchasing an additional 397,113 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Snowflake by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $353.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.74.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.