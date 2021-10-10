Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CMO Sells 663 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CMO Anna Griffin sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $45,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Anna Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Anna Griffin sold 1,100 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $82,874.00.

Smartsheet stock opened at $65.16 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.16 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 36,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

