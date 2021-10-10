Insider Selling: Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Insider Sells $20,099.40 in Stock

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) insider Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $20,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Oliver Christian Bennett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Oliver Christian Bennett sold 3,615 shares of Sientra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $25,051.95.

NASDAQ SIEN opened at $5.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.12. Sientra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $9.14.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 119.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIEN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Sientra by 45,920.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink set a $8.24 price target on Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

