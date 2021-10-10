Insider Selling: Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Insider Sells $112,760.00 in Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $112,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stan Klimoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $121,920.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $83,520.00.

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $28.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -150.58 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.30. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $32.69.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.88 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,897,000 after buying an additional 724,987 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 206.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 542,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after buying an additional 365,195 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $5,564,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,014,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,015,000 after buying an additional 269,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $3,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GDYN shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

