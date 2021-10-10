Insider Selling: Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Chairman Sells $132,750.00 in Stock

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AGX opened at $43.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $691.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.57. Argan, Inc. has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $55.99.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. Argan had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $133.01 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Argan in the first quarter worth approximately $850,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Argan by 19.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Argan by 76.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Argan by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 75,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Argan by 1.2% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,730,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,315,000 after buying an additional 20,830 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Argan

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

