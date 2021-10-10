Insider Selling: 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Sells $2,152,500.00 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $2,152,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.42, for a total transaction of $2,826,300.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Serge Saxonov sold 742 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total transaction of $120,092.70.

10x Genomics stock opened at $155.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.45 and its 200-day moving average is $175.05. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.84 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 481.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

TXG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.50.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

