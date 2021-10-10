Insider Buying: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Buys 8,001 Shares of Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $168.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.67. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.64 and a 52-week high of $178.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

