INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INmune Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing therapies targeting the innate immune system in cancer. The company’s product platform consists of INKmune and INB03. INKmune is a natural killer cell therapeutic which primes the patient’s NK cells to attack developing disease. INB03 inhibits myeloid derived suppressor cells which often cause resistance to immunotherapy, such as anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitors. INmune Bio Inc. is based in La Jolla, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Maxim Group upped their price objective on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on INmune Bio from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of INmune Bio stock opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. INmune Bio has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $30.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average is $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 14.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $308.31 million, a P/E ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 2.84.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts expect that INmune Bio will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 14,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $400,082.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in INmune Bio by 1,223.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in INmune Bio in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in INmune Bio in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in INmune Bio by 12.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

