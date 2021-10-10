iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Societe Generale

Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ILIAF. New Street Research lowered shares of iliad from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barclays lowered iliad from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of ILIAF opened at $202.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $202.27 and its 200-day moving average is $182.40. iliad has a fifty-two week low of $147.25 and a fifty-two week high of $215.75.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

