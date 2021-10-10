ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) Insider Buys £23,100 in Stock

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) insider Gerhard Fusenig purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,155 ($15.09) per share, for a total transaction of £23,100 ($30,180.30).

LON ICGT opened at GBX 1,160 ($15.16) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £794.80 million and a PE ratio of 4.56. ICG Enterprise Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 800 ($10.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,270 ($16.59). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,166.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,097.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. ICG Enterprise Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.09%.

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

