Hyper Finance 24 Hour Volume Hits $8,308.00 (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded down 24.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Hyper Finance has a market cap of $71,417.47 and $8,308.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hyper Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00064676 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.16 or 0.00132246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00084352 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,276.71 or 0.99921012 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,464.50 or 0.06262612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003200 BTC.

About Hyper Finance

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyper Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyper Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.