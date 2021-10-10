Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BOSSY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of BOSSY stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $12.09. 325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,986. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.88. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $12.40.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $757.80 million during the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 26.39% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hugo Boss will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hugo Boss

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

