Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target Cut to $209.00

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $211.00 to $209.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Hubbell alerts:

HUBB stock opened at $180.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.32. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $142.21 and a fifty-two week high of $209.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hubbell will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter worth $724,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 6.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 138,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the second quarter worth $1,817,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 8.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 157,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.