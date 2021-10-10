Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 8,893 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Howe & Rusling Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,893 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 183.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Shares of TSN traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $78.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.55. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $82.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

