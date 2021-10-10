Howe & Rusling Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,585,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,570,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.90. The firm has a market cap of $208.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

