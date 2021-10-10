Howe & Rusling Inc. Purchases 58,739 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8,995.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,739 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.4% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Longbow Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Summit Redstone lowered shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.27.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.24. 2,574,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,178,813. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $141.33 and a 52-week high of $200.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

