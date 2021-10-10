Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1,501.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,770 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,127 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,030 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 94.0% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,997,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $679,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.11.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $5.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,423,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,048,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $138.43 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $439.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.82 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

