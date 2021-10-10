Howe & Rusling Inc. Acquires 4,000 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 183,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after buying an additional 70,480 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 39,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period.

Shares of VYMI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.23. The stock had a trading volume of 142,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,714. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $71.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.74 and a 200 day moving average of $67.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%.

